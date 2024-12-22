Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira Rumored for UFC Showdown, Former Champ Picks Borz over Poatan

The undefeated MMA athlete Khamzat Chimaev is rumored to face Alex Pereira, the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, in a potential blockbuster fight. A former UFC Champion says despite Chimaev going up a weight class, defeating ‘Poatan’ would be easy for ‘Borz.’

Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is renowned for his dominant wrestling and relentless pressure in MMA. He has an unbeaten background in freestyle wrestling at the national level in Sweden. Recently, he showcased his skills by defeating former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. The win earned praise from ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker, who described him as an exceptional talent in the sport.

Despite his loss, Whittaker offered insights into how a matchup between Chimaev and Alex Pereira might unfold. Speaking on the MMAArcade podcast, Whittaker predicted that Chimaev’s wrestling could give him the edge early in the fight.

However, he cautioned that if Chimaev’s stamina falters, Pereira’s elite striking and knockout power could take over, potentially turning the fight into a “slaughter.”

Pereira, a former UFC Middleweight Champion and one of the most feared strikers in the sport is known for his devastating left hook and ability to maintain precision even when fatigued. ‘Poatan’ comes from a kickboxing background where he was feared for his tremendous power.

Khamzat Chimaev has expressed ambitions to become a triple-division champion. He is eager for the opportunity to challenge Alex Pereira. Following his victory at UFC 308, Chimaev reiterated his desire to claim titles in multiple divisions, although UFC President Dana White has yet to confirm any plans. Khamzat Chimaev was passed over for a middleweight title shot against Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, Pereira recently hinted on social media that his next fight won’t be against Magomed Ankalaev, fueling speculation about a clash with Chimaev.

If the fight materializes, it will pit Chimaev’s grappling power against Pereira’s striking power. Whittaker’s endorsement of Chimaev as a potential victor adds to the intrigue, but he also acknowledges the dangers Pereira poses if the fight stretches into the later rounds. For now, fans can only wait and speculate as the UFC finalizes its plans for two of the sport’s most exciting athletes.