Former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has heaped praise on current UFC heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones – claiming he would love the opportunity to train alongside the Endicott native – who has in turn, welcomed the proposal.

Pereira, who made his return to the Octagon at UFC 291 back in July, co-headlined in Salt Lake City, Utah – positioning himself for a likely light heavyweight title challenge are a debut win in the division against former champion, Jan Blachowicz in a close split decision win.

The Sao Paulo native had most recently suffered a thunderous second round KO loss to two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 back in April in Miami, Florida, suffering his first promotional loss to his arch-rival as he dropped the middleweight crown.

As for Jones, the former two-time light heavyweight champion is slated to make his own Octagon return at UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York, welcoming former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title defense.

Jones had returned from a three-year Octagon hiatus back in March atop UFC 285, submitting former interim champion, Ciryl Gane in a dominant opening round guillotine choke submission win – landing the vacant heavyweight title boot.

Alex Pereira eyes future training role with UFC titleholder, Jon Jones

Sharing his thoughts on Jones, Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira has landed plaudits at the door of Jones ahead of UFC 295, claiming he would like the opportunity to train alongside the former in the future.

“An amazing fighter,” Alex Pereira told Blockasset of Jon Jones during a recent interview. “One of the best of all times for me and I never had contact with him either, but he looks like a very humble guy. … I would also like to train with him one day and meet him.”

As for Jones, the former JacksonWink MMA staple has welcomed the opportunity to share the mats with Pereira in the future, posing “I would be honored” on his official Instagram account.

And ahead of his own title outing against Miocic later this year, Jones employed the talents of decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace and practitioner, Gordon Ryan – with the pair sharing the grappling mats as part of a rigorous training programme.

Would you like to see Jon Jones share the mats with Alex Pereira?