Appearing to take all precautions ahead of his return to the Octagon against former two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November, incumbent gold holder, Jon Jones has shared the mats with decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu force, Gordon Ryan – rolling with the grappling ace ahead of his comeback.

Jones, the current undisputed heavyweight champion and former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 285 back in March against former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane – submitting the Frenchman with a one-sided first round guillotine choke win.

Jon Jones shares the grappling mats with Gordon Ryan

And in the penultimate flagship event of the year, Jones is slated to headline UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ahead of his title defense against Ohio veteran, Miocic, Jones, the current pound-for-pound number one, has employed the grappling talents of dominant Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Ryan during his camp, sharing footage of a rough and tumble grappling session with the New Jersey native.

Making a stunning Octagon comeback following a three-year Octagon hiatus back in March, Jones made his heavyweight divisional bow against Frenchman, Gane – submitting the latter with a first round guillotine choke to clinch the vacant heavyweight crown.

Ahead of his comeback against Ohio veteran, Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden, rumors have suggested that Jones – as well as Miocic may call time on their career following the UFC 295 title pairing.

“You know, I feel like the Stipe (Miocic) fight will be plenty for me,” Jon Jones said. “I don’t have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game for a long time, and in fighter years, I’m an old guy. I’ve been training for a long time, been in the game for a long time. Got some small injuries, and I really just want to be around – be around for my family, I wanna be around for my kids, I wanna be able to play with my kids. And have a good head on my shoulders, and joints that work.”

“I could see it coming to an end really soon,” Jon Jones explained. “And I’m happy with that, I’m really proud of my career.”

Do you expect to see Jon Jones reign supreme at UFC 295 in November?