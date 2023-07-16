Despite an apparent leak which appeared to confirm the promotion of this month’s three round clash between former champions, Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira to a championship co-headiner at UFC 291, reports have since claimed that the bout is still currently billed to be a non-title showdown.

This Sunday night, reports across social media appeared to point to an advertisement from the official UFC Facebook account, which shared a sponsored post – noting “two title fights” at UFC 291 with Blachowicz’s clash with former middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira apparently promoted to a vacant light heavyweight title battle.

UFC ad seems to indicate Alex Pereira vs Jan Błachowicz has been promoted to a title fight pic.twitter.com/1Vy6pjscUu — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 16, 2023

However, as per a report from MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn, per a UFC official, the upcoming light heavyweight pairing between former division champion, Blachowicz, and divisional newcomer, Alex Pereira remains a non-title clash at the time of publication.

“UFC official tells me this is a typo and Blahcowicz vs. Pereira currently remains a three-round, non-title fight. #UFC291,” Bohn tweeted.

UFC official tells me this is a typo and Blachowicz vs. Pereira currently remains a three-round, non-title fight. #UFC291 https://t.co/rZEMbwUYre — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) July 16, 2023

Earlier this week, the undisputed light heavyweight championship was vacated for the second time in a year, with Dana White’s Contender Series product, Jamahal Hill confirming his decision to officially vacate the crown after suffering a ruptured achilles tendon during a pickup basketball game during International Fight Week earlier this month.

Subsequently, a host of fans called for the addtion of a vacant light heavyweight title fight to UFC 291 on July 29. from Salt Lake City, Utah – with a pairing between former champions, Blachowicz, and Pereira already booked for the pay-per-view card.

Alex Pereira is slated to make his 205lbs debut later this month

Furthermore, former divisional champion, Jiri Prochazka – who himself took the decision to vacate the title last December after suffering a shoulder injury, weighed up a future title outing against either Blachowicz or former middleweight titleholder, Pereira in his expected Octagon return before the turn of the year.

UFC 291 takes place on July 29. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with a BMF championship title rematch between former interim lightweight champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje booked to take headlining honors.