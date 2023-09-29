It may be tough to get a smile out of Alex Pereira, but a good old-fashioned prank on his friend and fellow former champion Glover Teixeira always seems to do the trick.

Pereira and Teixeira (hey, that rhymes) have emerged as one of the more popular duos in mixed martial arts over the last year. Sadly, Teixeira retired from the sport in January after coming up short against Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, but fans can still see the former light heavyweight king in the corner every time Alex Pereira steps inside the Octagon.

On occasion, we also get a behind-the-scenes look at their friendship outside of the UFC. Most of the time, that involves ‘Poatan’ pulling off some kind of prank on the legendary scrapper, as is the case with Pereira’s most recent clip shared on social media. In the video, which you can see below, Pereira convinces Teixeira that a restaurant napkin is actually something edible.

“Look at the prank I’m going to do to Glover. It’s a napkin to clean hands, and I’ll tell him it’s to eat,” Pereira says in Portuguese, grinning.

“Good, huh?” Teixeira responds in Portuguese after getting handed the dish. “F*ck, man. Damn.”

“Come on, ‘Poatan!’” Teixeira adds after eating it. “F*ck you, man!”

Alex Pereira caught laughing!

Pulls a prank on Glover Teixeira giving him a napkin telling him it's something edible…😳😂😂😂#MMA pic.twitter.com/d1PR0nQ98t — munchnews (@MUNCHmma) September 29, 2023

Alex Pereira Looks to Become a Two-Division UFC Champion in November

Alex Pereira will be back in action come November 11 when he looks to capture his second UFC title in as many weight classes. After conquering the middleweight division, ‘Poatan’ has found a new home at light heavyweight and in just his second fight in the division, will challenge ex-titleholder Jiri Prochazka for the vacant crown in the UFC 295 co-main event emanating from the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

Pereira earned his title opportunity after securing a split-decision victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July.

As for Prochazka, the bout will be his first fight since capturing the 205-pound title in a Fight of the Year contender with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 last year. However, ‘Denisa’ was forced to vacate the belt after sustaining a shoulder injury that required him to undergo corrective surgery. More than a year later, Prochazka will attempt to reclaim the crown against Teixeira’s successor and protege.