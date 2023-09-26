Former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill discusses the upcoming fight between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title.

To say the UFC’s light-heavyweight division has been a mess of late would be an understatement. Two champion vacating due to injury, several vacant title fights and a controversial draw has left the division needing a definitive champion.

The title will now be up for grabs at UFC 295 between former middleweight champion, Pereira and former 205lb champion, Prochazka.

Jamahal Hill discusses upcoming light-heavyweight title fight

The divisions most recent champion, Hill, who vacated the title after suffering an injury will now have to watch his former title, which he never lost, be handed over to someone else.

“It brings up some feelings,” Hill reacted to the fight news on his YouTube channel. “This would officially vacate me as the champion.

“They’re definitely two fighters that I wanted to meet in my reign as champion,” Hill continued. “I do still plan to meet [them] upon my return. I just kind of hate the fact that one kind of has to cancel the other out. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“For me personally the best thing that could happen would be like, I don’t know, a controversial type deal happening so that way they keep their value intact for both so I can just come back and do my thing. But it is what it is. I’m healing up, I’m coming along, doing physical therapy twice a day, just getting back to it.”

Hill continued, stating that he will be cage-side for the bout and plans on fighting the winner once his is fully fit.

“I plan on being there [at the fight]. I’m gonna go, I’m gonna watch, I’m gonna see what happens, and I’ll look the next man in the eye and let him know what’s coming. I don’t got to say nothing, I can just give you a look and you know everything you need to know. I just can’t wait to be back. We’ll see who will sit as the steward on the throne until the king returns.”

