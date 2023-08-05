It seems as though the only person that can get a smile out of Alex Pereira is his close friend and fellow former UFC world champion, Glover Teixeira.

Pereira and Teixeira’s relationship has been the subject of many video clips and social media posts over the last year. Oftentimes, those include Teixeira pranking his Brazilian brother in various manners. A few months back the former light heavyweight champ caught ‘Poatan’ off guard with an Instagram filter that makes it look like the person looking into the camera has a spider on their head.

Once again, Glover Teixeira was up to his old tricks as Alex Pereira was preparing for an on-camera appearance. Whilst getting some makeup applied behind the scenes, ‘Poatan’ had his eyes closed long enough for Teixeira to step in and take over as the make-up applicator. Opening his eyes, Pereira was both startled and amused.

Glover is always pulling pranks on Alex 😂 pic.twitter.com/YXTAoUE0TN — 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙤💫 (@sinoUFC) August 3, 2023

Alex Pereira is Next in Line for a Light Heavyweight Title Opportunity

Of course, not all the behind-the-scenes moments between Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira are the latter pulling pranks on the former. Earlier this year, ‘Poatan’ surprised his friend with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle in one of the more heartwarming moments between two of the UFC’s most appreciated competitors.

But, Pereira did attempt to drown Teixeira during a bizarre training exercise so maybe it’s best we try not to fully understand their relationship and just roll with it.

Last month, Alex Pereira made his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, scoring a split-decision victory over former titleholder Jan Blachowicz. With the win, ‘Poatan’ will likely find himself competing for the 205-pound crown in his next appearance. Standing across from him inside the Octagon will likely be ex-champ Jiri Prochazka who is slated to return this fall after recovering from shoulder surgery.