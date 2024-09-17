Terence Crawford laughs off Kendrick Lamar mix-Up during UFC broadcast

Unbeaten light middleweight world champion, Terence Crawford has shared his thoughts on the apparent mix-up between himself and fan-favorite rapper and musician, Kendrick Lamar during the broadcast of Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere over the weekend — claiming it was likely done just for laughs.

Crawford, a current welterweight and light middleweight world champion, has been sidelined since he managed to improve his stunning unbeaten professional record to 41-0 back in August, landing a decision win over Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles.

And linked with a massive super middleweight title charge against Canelo Alvarez — who landed a win over challenger, Edgar Berlanga over the course of the weekend, Terence Crawford attended Noche UFC at the Las Vegas Sphere — seated next to Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh.

Making his way to the broadcast to boot alongside Alalshikh, Nebraska native, Crawford was shown on the official UFC tape, with them labelling him as musician, Lamar — to much confusion and laughter from fans and on social media.

Terence Crawford talks mix-up with Kendrick Lamar at Noche UFC

Reacting to the mix-up, world champion puncher, Crawford found the funny side of things, claiming the mix-up was likely done on purpose just for laughs.

“I just wasn’t taking any notice of it, and then I started seeing the pictures on my phone and everyone laughing,” Terence Crawford told TMZ Sports. “I didn’t [hear from him] — to be honest, I think it was intentionally done. Just for laughter, because how can you get us mixed up? But all in all, it was funny to me.”

Long-linked with a massive title fight with Jalisco striker, Canelo before the end of this year if not next annum, Crawford’s seating arrangement alongside the above-mentioned Saudi adviser and broker, Alalshikh added further fuel to the flames on a potential massive title showdown between the duo.