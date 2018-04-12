Conor McGregor’s Five Craziest Outside-The-Cage Incidents

Now former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is far and away the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), and because of that, every move he makes lights up the MMA community.

However, some of those actions – especially recently – have been a bit more outlandish than others.

Just last week, McGregor made headlines when he essentially invaded the Barclays Center following a media day for UFC 223 last Saturday (April 7, 2018) in Brooklyn, New York. The situation could potentially impact McGregor’s fighting future moving forward.

Regardless, it was this action that led us to consider the craziest incidents McGregor has taken part in outside of the Octagon.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five:

1) Barclays Center Bus Tirade:

Early on during the UFC 223 fight week, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who now holds the UFC lightweight title, and a group of teammates essentially got into an altercation with Artem Lobov, a UFC featherweight and close friend and teammate of McGregor’s who was by himself in a hotel in New York.

Following the incident, McGregor and an entourage hopped on a plane in Ireland and flew to New York for what many believe was to confront “The Eagle”.

Upon his arrival, footage surfaced of McGregor and company running around a lower deck of the Barclays Center where a bus transporting fighters was located. McGregor can be seen banging on the bus before throwing a dolly through one of the windows, which caused Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg to suffer injuries that forced them off of the card.

Ultimately, the situation ended up with McGregor turning himself into New York police and being arraigned on assault charges in a Brooklyn court Friday morning.

He will next appear in court in June.