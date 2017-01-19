Jon Jones Turns Down Daniel Cormier To Face Luke Rockhold

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones has fought sparsely over the past three years. During a tough period for the New York-born ‘Bones,’ the troubled athlete has experienced some testing moments. Having held the belt so dominantly for nearly four years, Jones’ antics outside the octagon finally caught up to him in 2015. Just three months after his final title defense against Daniel Cormier, Jones added to his list of discrepancies. For his part in a hit-and-run in New Mexico, ‘Bones’ was stripped of the light-heavyweight belt.

Facing potential jail time, the Greg Jackson prospect was lucky to escape with community service and a fine. With the harrowing tale of the injured pregnant lady now behind him, Jones returned to win the interim title at UFC 197. Again Jones had UFC gold wrapped around his waist, and again he’d come across a hurdle. This time it was USADA who busted ‘Bones,’ and just days before his unification bout with Cormier. Leaving UFC 200 in tatters, Jones would eventually receive a one-year suspension. Opting to take part in submission grappling during his time away, Jones competed at Chael Sonnen’s ‘Submission Underground 2.’

Submitting retired MMA legend Dan Henderson in the grappling contest, ‘Bones’ received challenges aplenty. From BJJ wizard Dillon Danis to Frank Mir, everybody wanted a piece. According to Chael Sonnen, who appeared on ‘Fighter & The Kid,’ Jones is already set to return for a grappling match with Luke Rockhold:

“Jon Jones is working on a deal right now. Jon is likely to return, but his likely opponent is Luke Rockhold. Rockhold can grapple, (Daniel) Cormier wanted that fight too, but Jon Jones said no. He wants to save (Cormier) for his UFC comeback where he can use all his tools. Vinny Magalhaes wanted the fight too, and we really wanted him to take that fight. If he fought Vinny, it would be (Jones’) first fight in ten years that he should lose.”

Since pulling out of his November fight with Jacare, Luke Rockhold has not been paired for a UFC contest. The former middleweight champion’s history of trash talk with Jon Jones should provide a good backdrop for a grappling contest too.

