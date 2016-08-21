Five Fights For Conor McGregor To Take Next

Conor McGregor picked up a huge win over his arch nemesis Nate Diaz in the main event of last night’s (Sat., August 20, 2016) UFC 202 from Las Vegas, even if it was by a close decision.

A second consecutive loss to Diaz – a tough and talented competitor, but not a top three fighter at lightweight or welterweight – would have been extremely detrimental to McGregor’s image. The “Notorious” one became the biggest star in the sport because of his unique personality, background, and, most importantly, his mouth. A loss would have made his hard-hitting persona, with which he intimidated and psyched out so many previous opponents, a much tougher sell to the buying public.

But with the close yet convincing victory over Diaz, McGregor can breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is unequivocally still the biggest draw in MMA, and he can call his own shots to at least some extent.

With that in mind, here are the five fights that make the most sense for McGregor to take next.