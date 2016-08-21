Home UFC Five Fights For Conor McGregor To Take Next

Josh Stillman
Conor McGregor picked up a huge win over his arch nemesis Nate Diaz in the main event of last night’s (Sat., August 20, 2016) UFC 202 from Las Vegas, even if it was by a close decision.

A second consecutive loss to Diaz – a tough and talented competitor, but not a top three fighter at lightweight or welterweight – would have been extremely detrimental to McGregor’s image. The “Notorious” one became the biggest star in the sport because of his unique personality, background, and, most importantly, his mouth. A loss would have made his hard-hitting persona, with which he intimidated and psyched out so many previous opponents, a much tougher sell to the buying public.

But with the close yet convincing victory over Diaz, McGregor can breathe a sigh of relief knowing he is unequivocally still the biggest draw in MMA, and he can call his own shots to at least some extent.

With that in mind, here are the five fights that make the most sense for McGregor to take next.

  • Bill Wolf

    The situation at featherweight is idiotic. The UFC has a champion that doesn’t fight at that weight class. They have to resolve that if they want to remain an organized promotion.

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      They “have” to do shit, besides making fights that public will pay for.

      • Robert

        That makes the big bucks for the short-term but the lack of a fair and consistent system of advancement through merit will be detrimental for them in the long run.

        • Michal J Ferdynus

          you are right and this would apply to most fighters and division, however conor’s situation is different. they might decide to do 10 different things than defending that belt and still will make big bucks and retain the structure and clarity of other match making

          • Jeff Harris

            Only until the fans see his mug punched out a couple more times … That is all they are looking for now … I will be looking forward to seeing him dismantled by someone !!! I think Donald Cerrone would do a good job of that !!

          • Michal J Ferdynus

            You obviously have a negative bias towards McGregor and are projecting that onto the “fans” as if all of them were looking for “his mug being punched out”. He is a polarizing figure, absolutely. People love him or hate him and to my knowledge at least half of them are in the first group. As a matter of fact they love him so much that he gets cheers and diaz boos during the event that takes place in USA. Think about it for a second. He calls the shots to a great extent, whether you like it or not. In his case, all options are on the table and both UFC and McGregor will make biggest bucks ever on his next fight.

          • Murderous1

            McMaga brain damage

        • Bill Wolf

          Credible titles are part of the product that the UFC is selling. That’s why Bruce Buffer bellows that UFC titles are UNDISPUTED!

          Non-credible titles adulterate the product. You can make money for a while adulterating the product, but it’s detrimental to your brand.