Five Biggest Takeaways From UFC 214

With three title fights on the card, last night’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California looked excellent on paper, and it was actually one of the rare UFC PPV cards that was hyped significantly and delivered on that promise. There were quick knockouts, methodical finishes, titles lost and titles earned.

With a bevy of amazing performances from top to bottom, there’s much to break down following Saturday night. Let’s take a look at what the MMA landscape looks like after UFC 214!

5. Lawler Wins War Of Attrition With Cowboy

This fight ended up living up to how good it looked on paper. Both men had their moments in a competitive fight, with a bat out of hell beginning for Lawler right out of the gate.

Lawler applied methodical pressure, and had Cowboy hurt with several body shots and big uppercuts in the clinch during the opening moments of the fight.

The former welterweight champion looked every bit the part on Saturday night, but talks of a rematch with Woodley are still premature. Even Lawler said so himself during the post-fight interview, where he also dedicated his win to Matt Hughes as Hughes recovers in the hospital.

A fight with Kelvin Gastelum, should he be able to make 170 pounds again, sounds ideal for Lawler.