Conor McGregor’s Las Vegas Agenda Revealed

Conor McGregor has a lot on his plate today (Tues. February 14, 2017) for his business trip to Las Vegas.

With rumors running rampant that a highly-anticipated superfight between McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is close to being finalized, ‘The Notorious One’ finds himself in ‘Sin City’ today to perhaps get one step closer to making the blockbuster bout happen.

According to a report from MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor is in town to clear up an issue with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), speak to Mayweather’s ‘The Money Team’, and then attend a meeting with the UFC:

McGregor's plan has been: meet with NAC to clear issue, then TMT, then UFC. That's what's going on now. Early stages of that plan. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 14, 2017

Amongst the madness McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, also took to Twitter to tease that some ‘big announcements’ are imminent:

Gunni and Queally get a fight. Orly wakes me the right way. Other big announcements imminent. Best. Valentines. Ever. ❤ — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) February 14, 2017

The UFC lightweight champ won the strap back in his last Octagon appearance in the main event of UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, where he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the second round to become the first ever dual-weight champion in promotion history. Now just four months later in the co-main event of UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV), No. 1 and 2-ranked lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will collide for the interim title.

If McGregor does indeed step into the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather for his next combat sports competition, it is highly possible that the future first-time father will walk off into the sunset with a boat-load of cash.

Do you think McGregor will ever fight under the UFC banner again? And will the fight with Mayweather really come to fruition?