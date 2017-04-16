Daniel Cormier Wants To Co-Main McGregor vs. Mayweather Against Jon Jones

Dana White may not trust potentially returning former champion Jon Jones to headline a major event in his first fight back, but apparently that’s just fine with “Bones'” prospective opponent and longtime rival Daniel Cormier.

Just over one week after his second submission victory over top contender Anthony Johnson in the main event of April 8’s UFC 210, Cormier told TMZ Sports that he wants to rematch “Bones” in the co-main event of the long-rumored Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing super fight due to the guaranteed chance at life-changing money involved:

“Do you realize that any human being that gets part of the pay-per-view would definitely want to be a part of that?” said Cormier. “That’s life-changing money that you will never see in your life if you’re on a card with Mayweather and McGregor, me and Jon Jones being able to do ridiculous numbers, we’d get paid.”

It definitely would be a once-in-a-lifetime event if Cormier and Jones could have their anticipated rematch right before McGregor and Mayweather face off in arguably the biggest combat sports event ever staged, but it’s also no guarantee that Jones will even fight Cormier in his return bout.

The troubled former champion is eligible to return from a one-year USADA suspension in July and he just recently got off of probation for the hit-and-run accident that left a pregnant woman injured and put his fight career on hold in the most disturbing way mere months after he topped Cormier by unanimous decision in their first meeting.

Cormier may fight surging knockout slugger Jimi Manuwa before then, but if he’s truly focused on making the biggest payday like his idea above surely suggests, then he’d be wise to sit and wait to see how the strangle and unpredictable “Bones” saga plays out.

It’s just no surprise that Cormier – and Jones’ employers at the UFC – won’t be surprised if somehow it does not end up a reality.