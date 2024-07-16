Magomed Ankalaev promises dominant win over UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘He won’t touch me at all’

Surging light heavyweight contender, Magomed Ankalaev has vowed to turn in a one-sided victory against incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira in a future UFC title fight, claiming the Brazilian won’t be able to land a single significant strike on him when they share the Octagon.

Ankalaev, the current number two ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined since earlier this year, most recently turning in a knockout win over Johnny Walker in the pair’s high-stakes rematch at the UFC Apex facility.

As for Pereira, the former duel-weight champion headlined UFC 303 at the end of last month during International Fight Week, landing a stunning second round high-kick knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka in the pair’s title rematch. 

And linked with a title fight against the surging Russian later this annum as he eyes a December comeback clash at UFC 310, Sao Paulo native, Pereira has welcomed the chance to take on Ankalaev in his return to action. 

“I want to rest a little,” Alex Pereira said. “But I think December would be a good date for me.”

“I’m feeling good, [and light heavyweight] is where I want to stay,” Alex Pereira continued. “Doesn’t matter [against] who. A lot of people are saying (Magomed) Ankalaev; that’s who they are talking about now. People are focused on him. But I’m training well, just not for him but for anyone. It’s a good fight for me to fight. I’ll be well prepared for him, or anyone.”

And predicting a dominant title victory against Brazilian knockout star, Pereira, surging challenger, Ankalaev has boldly predicted he’ll emerge hugely unscathed from their potential pairing.

“We all understand – many experts understand that I can easily beat (Alex) Pereira,” Magomed Ankalaev told Aslanbek Badaev during a recent interview. “Not even close. I think with his speed he won’t touch me at all. The most he can do is hit me with a low kick. I think he won’t touch me with his hands. I’m so confident in myself that I can even beat him standing up. I can guarantee this – I can fight him standing up until the end, if necessary. But i want to beat him up, I just want to attack him, just show him that I’m better than him.”

Who wins in a future title fight: Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev?

