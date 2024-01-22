Zhang Weili closes line on Yan Xiaonan, emerges as betting favorite to defend title in historic UFC 300 title fight

Opening as a surprising betting underdog to successfully defend her title against Chinese compatriot, Yan Xiaonan ahead of her return to the Octagon last August – a one-sided win for Zhang Weili over challenger, Amanda Lemos appears to have swung the odds her in her favor ahead of their historic UFC 300 title battle in April.

Zhang Weili, the current and two-time undisputed strawweight champion, has been sidelined since she landed a completely one-sided unanimous decision shutout over the surging, Lemos at UFC 292 back in August in Boston, defeating the Brazilian in each round en route to a massive swing in the scorecards and her first successful title defense as part of her second reign.

As for Xiaonan, the divisional contender most recently laid waste to former strawweight champion and common-foe, Jessica Andrade – following in Zhang Weili’s footsteps courtesy of a dominant first round knockout win over the Brazilian back at UFC 288.

And pairied for a historic, all-Chinese championship affair at UFC 300 in April, defending champion, Zhang Weili has opened as an impressive -345 betting favorite to defeat the Liaoning contender, Xiaonan – who is on a line of +275 currently.

Zhang Weili favorite to retain title at UFC 300 in April

With the addition of Zhang Weili’s monumental title fight with Xiaonan at UFC 300, the massive pay-per-view card continues to bolster a series of huge fight.

Earlier this month, promotional CEO, Dana White confirmed the booking of a long-anticipated clash of former gold holders, Justin Gaethje, and Max Holloway – with the pair set to meet for the symbolic BMF championship.

A series of other high-profile bouts have also been selected for the card in the form of an officially-billed lightweight title eliminator between former champion, Charles Oliveira, who returns in a high-stakes pairing against streaking Armenian challenger, Arman Tsarukyan.

Former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka also joins Oliveira on the card, in another potential number one contender fight, as he takes on Austrian contender, Aleksandar Rakic who snaps his two year stay from the promotion.

Furthermore, a clash of former divisional champions and respective knockout artists land on UFC 300, with former flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo making his sophomore outing at the bantamweight limit, in a fight against former gold holder, Cody Garbrandt.

Unbeaten middleweight contender and uber-prospect, Bo Nickal also makes his return on the card, taking on Cody Brundage in an eye-catching clash, as the Colorado native searches for his third consecutive win since landing in the Octagon.

Former undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling features for the first time since his record-setting divisional reign came to an end back in August – taking on Calvin Kattar in his first venture to featherweight, ahead of a planned prolonged stay at the 145 pound limit, following his success a divisional lower.