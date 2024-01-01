Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs up potential UFC comeback again: ‘I want to be champion one more time in my life’

Polish striking veteran, Joanna Jedrzejczyk appears to be once more weighing up the possibility of a return to mixed martial arts competition following her retirement, revealing she wants to strike gold at the strawweight limit just one more time.

Jedrzejczyk, who has been sidelined since she co-headlined UFC 275 back in June 2022, suffered a stunning second round spinning back-fist KO loss to current champion, Zhang Weili in the pair’s championship eliminator rematch.

And following her defeat, the Muay Thai ace confirmed her plans to retire from mixed martial arts competition immediately, during her post-fight interview with UFC color-commentator, Daniel Cormier.

In August of last year, amid talks of a potential return to the Octagon in a bid to continue her gold laden fighting career, Jedrzejczyk confirmed her official retirement from the UFC to the promotion, with a lingering injury preventing her stunning comeback to active competition.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs up potential UFC return

However, speaking on the promotion’s YouTube channel in a ‘Year of the Fighter’ segment, Jedrzejczyk confirmed her aspirations to touch strawweight gold just one more time – in what would come as a spectacular return to fighting for the Pole.



“I want to become the UFC strawweight champion one more time in my life,” Joanna Jedrzejczyk said. “And I know I’m on a mission. And I feel like I’m getting closer.”

Jedrzejczyk, 36, struck undisputed strawweight gold back in March with a blistering knockout win over former two-time champion, Carla Esparza, before lodging consecutive successful title defense wins against Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade.

Without a victory since October 2019, Jedrzejczyk’s most recent win came in the form of a vintage unanimous decision win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez at UFC Fight Night Tampa – earning the Polish striker a Performance of the Night bonus to boot.

