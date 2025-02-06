Zhang Weili reveals failed fight with Valentina Shevchenko pre-UFC 312: ‘It’s out of my control’

Ahead of her return at UFC 312, Zhang Weili has revealed her extended layoff from the Octagon has come off the back of failed plans for her to take on current flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko in a massive super fight since her title regaining win last September.

Weili, the current undisputed strawweight champion, returns to action this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 312 in Sydney, taking on unbeaten number one ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez in a huge clash between the duo.

Most recently defending the title as part of her second 115lbs title reign at UFC 300 back in April, Weili took on Chinese compatriot, Yan Xiaonan in a historic clash, managing to land a unanimous decision win over the latter to successfully defend her belt for the second time during her latest stint.

Zhang Weili reveals failed plans to fight Valentina Shevchenko pre-UFC 312

And forever linked with a super fight against pound-for-pound number one, Shevchenko in recent years during his own title reigns, Weili reveals she attended Noche UFC last year at the Las Vegas Sphere with a view to taking on the veteran striker in the new year — resulting in her extended layoff.

“This is a very long story, actually,” Zhang Weili told MMA Fighting via a Mandarin translator. “I wanted to fight more, but because what UFC have arranged for me, and also depending on my potential opponent, whether they want to fight me, when they want to fight me, so that’s why I only have fought one time last year because it’s out of my control.

“I work, I was thinking about another fight last year, but there’s so many changes that yes, I didn’t fight,” Zhang Weili explained. “That’s why I was in the Sphere in Vegas watching the fight between [Alexa] Grasso and Valentina [Shevchenko]. I was thinking about fighting another fight, but didn’t happen.”

Yet to book her own return to action since successfully regaining her undisputed flyweight title in her trilogy clash with Mexican star, Grasso last year, Shevchenko has been linked heavily in recent months with a return to put her title on the line against French contender, Manon Fiorot.