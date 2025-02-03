Tatiana Suarez Promises Submission Victory Over Zhang Weili at UFC 312 “Hit an Array of Chokes”

Tatiana Suarez has promised that she will triumph over Zhang Weili with a submission victory at UFC 312.

This weekend, Tatiana Suarez faces the biggest and most important fight of her life. She will go head to head with Zhang Weili, challenging for a UFC world championship for the very first time. It’s a position that many expected her to be in much sooner, but due to injury problems, she’s instead spent a lot of time away from the sport. Now, however, she wants to prove that she should’ve been champion all along.

Of course, getting the win over someone as accomplished as Zhang Weili will be easier said than done. This, as you can imagine, is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year thus far, and Tatiana Suarez is as confident as she’s ever been that she can walk away with the win.

During a recent interview, she spoke candidly about how she expects to get the job done.

Tatiana Suarez promises title win at UFC 312

“I’m going to submit her. I don’t have any specific round in mind, but I know I’m gonna submit her. I can hit a lot of different chokes. As you’ve seen, I’ve had rear-naked chokes, guillotines, D’Arce chokes—an array of submissions. You don’t really see that often, especially in women’s MMA.”

For Tatiana Suarez, this could be her one and only opportunity to become a world champion in the UFC. Zhang Weili, meanwhile, wants to cement her status as one of the greatest female fighters in the history of the promotion. It looks set to be a pretty technical affair and if Tatiana manages to follow through on her game plan, she’ll finally complete a rise to prominence that has been in the making for a long, long time.