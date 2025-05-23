In an emphatic ONE Championship debut, former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza would handily defeat Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109. Outstripping the Dagestani-Russian throughout three rounds, primarily using his signature kick attacks. He blitzes Osmanov’s legs and body, marking the young fighter’s body and even kicking him out of the air at a few points in the fight.

The calf and thigh kicks Yuki Yoza was landing were causing Osmanov to grimace in pain. He often switched stances in an attempt to mitigate the damage from the leg strikes, to no avail. Yoza continued to batter the young Team Mehdi Zatout fighter throughout the fight, winning on all the scorecards. It was shockingly revealed that Yuki Yoza didn’t wear hand wraps, explaining his lack of punch offense.

Yuki Yoza has proven himself to belong in ONE Championship.

The Karateka style fighter broke the seeming trend of Japanese fighters struggling in their debuts in the promotion, such as Masaaki Noiri, Takeru Segawa, and now Kaito Ono. This marks the special nature of Yoza, who has incredible wins over former ONE kickboxing champions. With not just winning but dominating, things are looking great for the Japanese striker, as he looks to climb the bantamweight rankings in a division where Johnathan Haggerty is the reigning king.