After finally debuting in ONE Championship following the drama with Marat Grigorian and Chatri Sityodtong at ONE 172, Kaito Ono faced off against Mohammad Siasarani in a kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 109, in a disappointing effort against the Iranian.

Ono started the fight rather slowly, letting the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter outwork him for two rounds as the Shoot Boxing fighter appeared gun-shy in the first two rounds of the bout. With him picking up the pace in the third round and arguably winning the third round, however, it was far too late. The Japanese kickboxer would need a stoppage that he failed to secure, losing by a clear decision in his debut on the biggest stage in striking.

Kaito Ono’s future in ONE may be in jeopardy.

Kaito Ono may not have a long future in ONE Championship. The shoot boxing champion previously had a short stint in Glory Kickboxing, where he lost a clear decision to Glory Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati. After that, he returned to competing in shoot boxing. Now that he has failed in his debut in ONE, it’s unknown if we will see the Japanese star back in the ONE Championship ring anytime soon.