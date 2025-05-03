The highly esteemed Japanese kickboxing phenom Yuki Yoza will finally debut in ONE Championship against the dangerous Dagestani-Russian kickboxer Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 in a perilous match for both fighters.

BREAKING 🚨 Elbrus Osmanov welcomes former K-1 Champion Yuki Yoza to ONE in a bantamweight kickboxing banger on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109! Will "The Samurai" spoil the Japanese superstar's debut? @yozayuki_1 #ONEFridayFights109 | May 23 at 8:30AM ET/7:30PM ICT

🌍 Live TV… pic.twitter.com/uReBT2EvVs — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) May 3, 2025

The Kyokushin Karateka has had a rather tumultuous past few months. It took him some time to finally be officially released from his K-1 contract. He has joined his peers from Team Vasileus, Takeru Segawa, and Masaaki Noiri.

Elbrus Osmanov is a tough test for Yuki Yoza.

Many champions and fighters, whether in Muay Thai or Kickboxing, have struggled to find their footing initially in ONE. Many former Muay Thai champions failed to make a mark in the promotion, and even Takeru and Noiri struggled initially in their first bouts in the promotion. With Yoza being one of the most technical out of the Japanese stable, it will be a fight worth watching against the young Russian kickboxing master.