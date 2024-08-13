‘She Came Fat’ UFC’s Yana Santos Rages Over Chelsea Chandler’s Weight Flub

Yana Santos wasn’t happy about Chelsea Chandler’s weight miss in the wake of their UFC clash this weekend.

At UFC Vegas 95, Yana Santos won a fight for the first time since early 2021. She did so by defeating Chelsea Chandler, and it happened after she produced one of her best striking performances in recent memory.

On Friday morning, however, Chandler weighed in at 141 pounds – five over the bantamweight limit. Alas, that didn’t stop the bout from taking place, and Santos will be happy that she pushed forward with it.

In her post-fight interview alongside Michael Bisping, Yana couldn’t help but release some of her frustration.

Yana Santos slams Chandler

“It pissed me off so much,” she told Michael Bisping after the win. “I didn’t want to fight. Thankfully my team and management were telling me, ‘No, you can do this.’ I just feel that it’s so unfair. For two months, I’m eating super clean, I’m a big girl and I’m doing my best to always be on weight.”

“I feel like this girl not try, she came fat, she didn’t try to make weight. It’s impossible to miss five pounds and not say anything, not say, ‘Sorry, I feel bad,’ or something. Just miss and go, so it made me very angry.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

In a sport like mixed martial arts, things like this matter more than a lot of people could know. Yana Santos did everything in her power to be ready for this opportunity, and she did so after losing three straight. It would’ve been easy to let emotions get the better of her but instead, the Russian sensation put a real beating on Chandler.

One fighter will learn a great deal about respecting their opponent, and the other has a chance to build some momentum once again at the age of 34.