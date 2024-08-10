UFC Vegas 95 in chaos: Three fighters miss weight, adding to ‘Worst Card of the Year’ claims

ByRoss Markey
Branded likely the ‘worst’ event of the year so far, tonight’s lacklustre UFC Vegas 95 card took another hit overnight – with three separate matchups bringing skewing weight misses, to a card already under a bright spotlight.

Returning to North America tonight following a cameo in Abu Dhabi – the UFC hosted an impressive card in the Middle East over the course of last weekend, topped by a title eliminator between Umar Nurmagomedov, and Cory Sandhagen.

However, tonight’s 10-fight event at the Apex facility has been met with it’s fair share of critics during this week, with a four-year-old rehashed rematch between European heavyweight stalwarts, Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac topping the event.

Marcin Tybura

Littered with a host of names not immediately recognizable to those but hardcore audiences, the event features just one former title charger – in the form of former Invicta FC star, Yana Santos, who suffered a first round knockout loss to Cris Cyborg back at UFC 222 in an unsuccessful featherweight championship fight. 

UFC Vegas 95 card hit with more negative comments

And during yesterday’s official weigh-ins, three fighters missed their respective weight class limits ahead of UFC Vegas 95 – forcing a trio of catchweight clashes in their place.

Firstly, slated to take on the above-mentioned, Santos in her return, Chelsea Chandler missed the bantamweight limit for the second fight consecutively, coming in at 141lbs – forcing a catchweight clash.

Furthermore on the same main card, Danny Barlow failed to meet the welterweight non-title fight limit for his bout with Nikolay Veretenitkov – coming in at 171.25lbs.

And in the night’s co-headliner, Chepe Mariscal came in at 149.5lbs for his slated featherweight fight with Damon Jackson, forcing another catchweight – adding to woes to an already lacklustre and criticized UFC Vegas 95 card. 

First facing off back in 2020 on a UFC Fight Night Norfolk card, Polish contender, Tybura turned in a unanimous decision win over Spivac as part of a five fight win streak that begun that night in Virginia. 

