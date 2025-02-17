WWE Raises the Bar: Main Roster Talent Now Earns $350,000 Minimum Under TKO

The minimum annual salary for WWE’s main roster talent has been revealed to be $350,000, up from $250,000 three years prior. This figure applies to wrestlers on flagship shows like Raw and SmackDown and is likely the starting salary for new hires, including NXT graduates or recent call-ups. The updated compensation shows WWE’s efforts to provide financial stability to its performers with new ownership of TKO Group Holdings, which also oversees UFC operations.

$350,000 WWE Minimum Pay with TKO

This guaranteed minimum salary offers wrestlers more security, even as revenue sources shift. Additionally, lighter travel schedules have improved working conditions for talent, reducing the grueling demands of the past when performers wrestled up to 300 days a year. While top-tier stars like Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch earn millions annually through base salaries, merchandise sales, and bonuses, the $350,000 base pay ensures even lower-card wrestlers are well-compensated.

In WWE, “main roster talent” refers to wrestlers who are part of the company’s two primary brands, Raw and SmackDown. These brands are considered the main roster and feature WWE’s most prominent and established performers. Wrestlers on the main roster regularly appear on weekly television programs, pay-per-view events, and live shows. They are distinct from talent in WWE’s developmental or secondary brands, such as NXT, which is designed to prepare wrestlers for eventual promotion to the main roster.

The pay report comes from Fightful Select, who added:

“WWE covers airfare for main roster talent, other expenses, like hotels and rental cars, are usually not included. Each contract is unique, and various elements are negotiated differently depending on the deal.”

The combined revenue for TKO Group Holdings, which oversees both WWE and UFC, is projected to reach $3.28 billion in 2025, reflecting an 18.52% increase from the previous year. WWE’s revenue for 2025 is calculated to be $1.73 billion, a 16.42% growth over its 2024 revenue of $1.49 billion.

In 2024, the UFC generated an annual revenue of $1.062 billion, as reported in TKO Group Holdings’ financial results. This marked a slight increase from the previous year’s revenue of $1.009 billion. Looking ahead, the UFC is aiming to significantly boost its revenue by negotiating a new TV rights deal worth over $1 billion annually, a substantial increase from its current five-year, $1.5 billion contract with ESPN.

The main roster is divided into hierarchical tiers based on a wrestler’s prominence, including categories like “main eventers,” “upper midcard,” “midcard,” and “jobbers,” reflecting their role and level of importance in storylines and matches. Wrestlers on the main roster also have access to higher salaries, more exposure, and opportunities to compete for major championships exclusive to Raw and SmackDown.

These developments have allowed WWE to adapt its pay structure to align with modern entertainment industry standards while maintaining competitive compensation for its athletes.