10 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All Time

For the first time in more than 30 years, WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas.

On April 19-20, The Showcase of the Immortals heads back to ‘Sin City’ for a two-night extravaganza featuring some of the biggest names in WWE history, past and present.

To celebrate the 41st edition of the greatest spectacle on earth, we’ll be looking at the 10 greatest matches in the history of WrestleMania.

10. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle – WrestleMania 21

After Shawn Michaels retired from the WWF in 1998, it truly felt like the end of an era. Four years later, ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ made his triumphant return for what initially felt like a one-off clash with his old DX buddy, Triple H. Fortunately, that was not the case. ‘HBK’ went on to become a full-time performer again, opening up a whole world of potential dream matches that fans once thought impossible.

One of those matches came against Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21 in Los Angeles. Michaels’ selling, as usual, was top-notch while Angle went after the injured back of ‘HBK’ throughout the match. The Showstopper’ gave everything he had, but Angle’s infamous Ankle Lock ultimately forced Michaels to tap out.

9. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes – WrestleMania 40

In August 2020, Roman Reigns’ four-year run as WWE Universal Champion began. He would go on to become the longest-reigning titleholder in more than three decades, carrying the belt for over 1,300 days. But, of course, all reigns eventually come to an end.

After failing to dethrone ‘The Tribal Chief’ a year before, Cody Rhodes became the first WWE Superstar to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches since ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin did it in 1997 and 1998. That set the stage for a rematch between Reigns and Rhodes that delivered one of the most exciting WrestleMania main events of all time.

The last 10 minutes of the match had every fan on the edge of their seat, and the celebration that ensued will be remembered by every member of the WWE Universe for years to come.

8. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs. The Rock – WrestleMania X-Seven

No list of WrestleMania’s greatest matches would be complete without Steve Austin vs. The Rock. The two greatest superstars of the Attitude Era actually went toe-to-toe at The Showcase of the Immortals three times, but their showdown at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2021 is the standout match between the trio.

In January 2000, Austin underwent surgery to repair his neck, which had been severely injured a few years prior while wrestling a match with Owen Hart. During Austin’s extended absence, The Rock was given the ball and he ran with it, becoming the company’s top draw.

So it should come as no surprise that once Austin was cleared to return, the promotion set its sights on booking a rematch between the two icons.

Austin was desperately determined to take back the WWF championship and resume his spot atop the sports entertainment throne. Unfortunately, Austin felt like he needed an insurance policy and ultimately sold his soul to the devil, Mr. McMahon, to guarantee himself a victory.

While the finish left something to be desired as fans had hoped to see a clear winner between two of the biggest stars in WWF history, there’s no denying that the spectacle of the moment and seeing Austin shake hands with Mr. McMahon over The Rock’s battered body was one of the most memorable moments of the Attitude Era, for better or for worse.

Plus, you can’t deny that the pre-match hype video backed by Limp Bizkit’s ‘My Way’ didn’t get you amped up for this main event.

7. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – WrestleMania X

The ladder match is one of the most exciting matches in all of professional wrestling. And perhaps the greatest ladder match of all time is none other than the WrestleMania X meeting between ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ and ‘The Bad Guy’ Razor Ramon.

Though it’s often confused with being the first ladder match in WWF history, it was the first time most fans had seen such a match. Needless to say, it did not disappoint with Michaels’ legendary splash off the ladder becoming a moment that is still included in every WWE highlight package to this day.

6. TLC II – WrestleMania X-Seven

While names like The Rock, Mick Foley, Triple H, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin largely dominated the Attitude Era, there’s no denying that the tag team division during that time was the strongest it had ever been.

The Hardy Boyz, the Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian were three very different teams, but when you put any combination of them in the ring, magic happens. After stealing the show at WrestleMania 2000 (not a difficult task) with the first-ever tables, ladders, and chairs match, the trio stepped it up a year later, delivering one of, if not the greatest tag team match of all time.

Fans from that era likely still remember where they were when they saw Edge spear Jeff Hardy from 20 feet up in the air, sending both of their bodies crashing to the canvas in spectacular fashion.

5. Ricky Steamboat vs. ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage – WrestleMania III

You can’t have a top 10 greatest WrestleMania match list without including the first truly great match at The Showcase of the Immortals. After a heated rivalry, Intercontinental Champion ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage put his gold on the line against Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat inside the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan.

Once the bell rang, Savage and Steamboat delivered absolute magic in the ring. Steamboat took ‘Macho Man’ to the limit, with Savage desperately trying to escape by going after Steamboat’s injured larynx. But Savage’s heinous heel tactics weren’t enough to stop ‘The Dragon.’ After an assist by George ‘The Animal’ Steele, the cunning Steamboat captured the Intercontinental Championship.

Sadly, Steamboat’s run with the title would only last 65 days, but his match with Savage will live on in the annals of sports entertainment history.

4. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – WrestleMania X

While WrestleMania X had a few moments we’d all like to forget, it did give us an absolute masterpiece of a match between Bret Hart and his equally talented brother, Owen Hart. The brother vs. brother feud had captivated audiences and would continue to do so beyond this encounter. But as good as their cage match at Summerslam ’94 was, it’s this match that everyone remembers, and for obvious reasons.

The storytelling alone could justify giving this five stars, and having Owen Hart win the match was a genuinely shocking moment for fans, not to mention one that helped launch the ‘Black Hart’ into the main event spotlight for a short while.

3. Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker – WrestleMania XXV

It’s crazy to think that this match is already over 15 years old. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are two of the greatest stars from a bygone era of pro wrestling, but that didn’t keep them from pulling out all the stops in one of the most epic back-and-forth matches in WWE history.

With some high-flying moments, a slew of false finishes, and drama out the a**, ‘HBK’ vs. ‘The Deadman’ was an absolutely legendary 30-minute clash that left wrestling fans exhausted but desperately wanting more. The two would actually run it back the next year when Michaels put his career on the line against The Undertaker’s unbeaten streak at WrestleMania. The sequel was another instant classic, but it didn’t quite capture the same magic as their WM25 meeting.

2. Bret Hart vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin – WrestleMania XIII

Earning a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer (when that used to mean something), the No DQ Submission Match between ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Bret Hart is considered by many to be the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

WrestleMania XIII was a largely forgettable event, but the masterful double-turn executed between Austin and Hart helped set the stage for the WWF’s Attitude Era and the many chaotic brawls that would use this match as a template. ‘The Hitman’ went on to become the biggest heel in wrestling in 1997, feuding with Shawn Michaels and Degeneration X while Austin’s career was launched into the stratosphere a year later as the beer-swilling anti-hero that beat the sh*t out of his own boss on a weekly basis.

And who could ever forget that iconic shot of Austin passing out to the Sharpshooter in a pool of his own blood?

1. Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant – WrestleMania III

Okay, let’s be honest; this match really wasn’t that great. But when you think of spectacle, there is nothing bigger than the irresistible force vs. the immovable object.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III drew an absolutely insane 93,173, the largest indoor attendance for a live sporting event in North America at the time. It proved to be a pivotal moment for the World Wrestling Federation, solidifying the company as a worldwide phenomenon that helped propel both Hogan and Andre to global fame.

There’s no denying that the Hogan-Andre match was a watershed moment that not only shaped the course of professional wrestling but also contributed to its broader cultural impact, making the WWF destination programming for fans everywhere. Hogan’s legendary “bodyslam heard around the world” has been prominently featured on WWE programs for four decades and to this day, remains the most iconic moment in professional wrestling history.

