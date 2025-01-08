‘Wouldn’t Want to Be Left Alone at a Conor McGregor Party’ says UFC Veteran Angela Hill

UFC veteran Angela Hill recently shared her thoughts on the unpredictability of Conor McGregor. ‘Overkill’ Hill discussed the infamous partying lifestyle of ‘Notorious’ McGregor, former two-division UFC champion. Apparently, once the man gets started into something bad no one can stop him.

Angela Hill Talks Conor McGregor

Speaking on her podcast alongside Jessica Penne, Angela Hill said, “I would not want to be left alone at a Conor McGregor party because he sounds—he sounds like, once he gets going, I feel like whether you care about him or not, he can’t be stopped.” Hill is suggesting that someone needs to keep an eye on McGregor at all times, like a bodyguard, to ensure his party habits don’t continue to rule his life.

Angela Hill is well-known for her volumetric striking record-breaking career in the UFC. She humorously added that managing Conor McGregor at such an event might require some extra help. “Who’s going to stop him? Like, you’re gonna have to hire Khabib [Nurmagomedov] to hang out with us. Like, that’s the only answer we need,” she joked, referencing McGregor’s infamous rivalry with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The US-born Hill suggested that fellow UFC fighter Dustin Poirier might also be called upon to keep McGregor in check, saying, “We just need you to hang out with Conor. He is having a party; it’s really important. He can’t get into trouble—just be a bodyguard, be a buddy, be a wingman, and stop him from doing bad stuff. I think the answer.”

While Angela Hill’s comments were made in jest, they stress Conor McGregor’s reputation for his wild partying lifestyle. The Irish fighter has been known to stir controversy both inside and outside the Octagon, with his recent legal troubles and highly publicized lifestyle often making headlines. Last year, he continued to pop up at various bars in the USA night after night to serve drinks. He’s also been involved with pub fights in Ireland.

Conor McGregor’s controversial career took a major turn in 2024 after a civil jury found him liable for assault and ordered him to pay damages in a high-profile case. This case confirmed his drug use habits are true. This, along with his public persona and party habits, has raised doubts about his future in MMA. As of now, McGregor’s fighting career remains uncertain after his last fight in 2021, and a planned return in 2024 was canceled due to injury.

Angela Hill continues to compete at the top of the UFC’s strawweight division and will be fighting Ketlen Souza on February 15, 2025, at a UFC Fight Night, with hopes of adding another win to her impressive record. McGregor, on the other hand, remains one of the sport’s most talked-about figures, with his party lifestyle continuing to make waves.