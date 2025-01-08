What a Scam: Chael Sonnen Calls Out Conor McGregor vs. Logal Paul $250M Boxing Claim

Chael Sonnen is calling bullsh*t on Conor McGregor’s $250 million boxing match with Logan Paul.

McGregor turned a lot of heads on social media when he claimed that he would be fighting the social media sensation turned WWE Superstar in an exhibition boxing bout at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as part of a historic Visit India campaign. Furthermore, the Irish megastar claimed that they had already gone through “preliminary agreements” and that the fight was being backed by an unidentified billionaire in India who is more than ready to write a record-breaking check.

McGregor’s comments quickly stirred scrutiny among the combat sports community with fans and analysts dismissing it as an attempt by McGregor to generate headlines more favorable than the ones he’s found himself in as of late.

Chael Sonnen isn’t buying what conor McGregor is trying to sell

Former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen recently chimed in on McGregor’s claim, questioning that if there really is some “rich Indian billionaire” out there ready to write a $250 million check, why are they staying so quiet?

“No, what a scam,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “If you’re a really rich guy, it actually pains you—it keeps you up at night—to not have your fame. A rich guy that rich wants his credit for it. “The reason I tell you that is the way Conor tells the story: there’s some rich billionaire that’s going to cut a check for $250 million. First off, nobody’s cutting a check for $250 million when the going rate of the market is $8 million. Secondly, he would not be going by the name ‘rich Indian billionaire.’ The entire reason he would be putting on the event to write a check is to get his name out there. It would not be ‘rich Indian billionaire.'”