Watch: Butter, Beef, and Biceps: Kai Asakura’s Hilarious Cooking Collab with Chef Rush and Kyle Istook

Kai Asakura teamed up with Instagram chefs Kyle Istook and Chef Rush in a comical video to embark on a mission to help Asakura bulk up. After RIZIN MMA champion and UFC contender Kai Asakura fails to deadlift, he needs a little help.

Kai Asakura Joins Chef Rush and Kyle Istook for a Cooking Session

The chefs prepare a hearty meal by cooking beef in butter, grilling it to perfection, and assembling it into a towering sandwich. With Istook and Chef Rush are guiding the MMA athlete through each step of the calorie-packed recipe, blending culinary expertise. The chefs smash the Japanese fighter’s head into the lettuce then refused to feed him. Asakura said, “I will never forgive you.”

Chef Rush is a celebrity chef and former U.S. Army Master Sergeant famed for his impressive physique and culinary skills. He has gained popularity for his appearances on television and social media, where he showcases high-protein recipes and motivational content aimed at fitness enthusiasts.

Mandatory Credit: Rizin FF

Kyle Istook is a social media chef and influencer based in Texas, boasting over 7 million followers across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Known for his viral cooking videos, Istook specializes in satisfying and creative food content, ranging from cooking tutorials to food hacks and ASMR.

Kai Asakura is a Japanese mixed martial artist currently competing in the Flyweight division of the UFC. Born in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan, Asakura is known for his aggressive fighting style, athleticism, and knockout power, having previously held the Rizin Bantamweight Championship. He gained international recognition for his dynamic performances in both Rizin and the UFC, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Kai Asakura’s latest collaboration with Instagram chefs Kyle Istook and Chef Rush delivers a lighthearted twist on the world of MMA nutrition.