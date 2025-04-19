Watch: Butter, Beef, and Biceps: Kai Asakura’s Hilarious Cooking Collab with Chef Rush and Kyle Istook

ByTimothy Wheaton
Watch Butter, Beef, and Biceps Kai Asakura’s Hilarious Cooking Collab with Chef Rush and Kyle Istook

Kai Asakura teamed up with Instagram chefs Kyle Istook and Chef Rush in a comical video to embark on a mission to help Asakura bulk up. After RIZIN MMA champion and UFC contender Kai Asakura fails to deadlift, he needs a little help.

Kai Asakura Joins Chef Rush and Kyle Istook for a Cooking Session

The chefs prepare a hearty meal by cooking beef in butter, grilling it to perfection, and assembling it into a towering sandwich. With Istook and Chef Rush are guiding the MMA athlete through each step of the calorie-packed recipe, blending culinary expertise. The chefs smash the Japanese fighter’s head into the lettuce then refused to feed him. Asakura said, “I will never forgive you.”

READ MORE:  Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards - Odds and Match Preview

Chef Rush is a celebrity chef and former U.S. Army Master Sergeant famed for his impressive physique and culinary skills. He has gained popularity for his appearances on television and social media, where he showcases high-protein recipes and motivational content aimed at fitness enthusiasts.

UFC sign Rizin FF champion Kai Asakura to multi fight deal I am giving up my belt
Mandatory Credit: Rizin FF

Kyle Istook is a social media chef and influencer based in Texas, boasting over 7 million followers across platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Known for his viral cooking videos, Istook specializes in satisfying and creative food content, ranging from cooking tutorials to food hacks and ASMR.

Kai Asakura vows to KO Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310, 'Make flyweight division great again'

Kai Asakura is a Japanese mixed martial artist currently competing in the Flyweight division of the UFC. Born in Toyohashi, Aichi, Japan, Asakura is known for his aggressive fighting style, athleticism, and knockout power, having previously held the Rizin Bantamweight Championship. He gained international recognition for his dynamic performances in both Rizin and the UFC, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

READ MORE:  Is Paddy Pimblett built for the big stage? UFC vet sees shades of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre in his mindset
Who is UFC 310 title challenger Kai Asakura?

Kai Asakura’s latest collaboration with Instagram chefs Kyle Istook and Chef Rush delivers a lighthearted twist on the world of MMA nutrition.

Kai Asakura
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 07: Kai Asakura of Japan looks on after his loss by technical submission in the second round of a flyweight title fight during UFC 310 at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
READ MORE:  With Khloe Kardashian: ‘We Go Down Together’ - Dana White Says He Offered Up Salary and Bonus to Save UFC Jobs During COVID

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts