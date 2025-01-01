Witeness the Crushing Pain of Low Kick Championship

ByTimothy Wheaton
The Low Kick Championship is making waves in the combat sports world with its unique format and laser focus on a fundamental martial arts technique. Unlike traditional MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai bouts, this event centers solely on low kicks. Just watching these crushing kicks is enough to make my legs hurt.

Competitors take turns delivering low kicks, with all strikes required to land above the knee. The tournament follows a single-elimination format, typically consisting of three rounds per match. After each kick lands the competitors try to hide the pain but many grimace afterwards. It’s a painful competition but Kyokushin karate fighters are finding a nice home.

Since its debut on June 8 in Valencia, Spain, the Low Kick Championship has been gaining traction. Founded by Abraham Gallart, the event has already announced plans to expand internationally, with the UK set to host an upcoming tournament. The quick matches lends itself well to online spaces as most competitions are quick and easy to understand.

In a landscape filled with traditional martial arts competitions and novelty events like slap fighting, the Low Kick Championship stands out by focusing on a technique rooted in disciplines like Karate, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

The next chapter of this rising promotion awaits, and fans will be watching closely to see how it potentially shapes the future of martial arts competitions. It looks painful and dangerous, so fight fans will enjoy.

