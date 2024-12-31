Son of PRIDE Legend Kazushi Sakuraba Scores 26-Second Knockout in MMA Debut

ByCraig Pekios
Son of PRIDE Legend Kazushi Sakuraba Scores 26-Second Knockout in MMA Debut

The son of legendary ‘Gracie Killer’ Kazushi Sakuraba scored an impressive 26-second knockout in his mixed martial arts debut on Tuesday.

Gfo WG6WcAE EC 1

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, RIZIN FF delivered another star-studded New Year’s Eve event featuring the debut of Taisei Sakuraba.

The 26-year-old entered the ring for a showdown with 41-fight veteran Yusuke Yachi as part of the festivities and started the fireworks early with a quick-fire TKO.

Sakuraba

After a brief exchange, Sakuraba threw a kick that Yachi caught. As Yachi continued to hold his leg, thew newcomer unleashed a left hand that sent Yachi crashing to the canvas. ‘Saku Jr.’ swarmed his opponent, landing a series of solid ground-and-pound strikes before the referee saw fit to step in and call for the stoppage less than half a minute into the scrap.

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker Move up the Light Heavyweight? Former UFC Contender Says He Loves the Idea

Having only competed in grappling tournaments until now, ‘Saku Jr.’ walked into the bout as a +220 underdog against the far more experienced Yachi.

He is now 1-0 in his professional MMA career, snapping Yachi’s four-fight win streak under the RIZIN banner.

Check Out Highlights from Taisei Sakuraba’s impressive debut at RIZIN: Decade

READ MORE:  Nina-Marie Daniele Tackles Fan's Shocking Chlamydia Allegation

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts