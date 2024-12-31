Son of PRIDE Legend Kazushi Sakuraba Scores 26-Second Knockout in MMA Debut

The son of legendary ‘Gracie Killer’ Kazushi Sakuraba scored an impressive 26-second knockout in his mixed martial arts debut on Tuesday.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, RIZIN FF delivered another star-studded New Year’s Eve event featuring the debut of Taisei Sakuraba.

The 26-year-old entered the ring for a showdown with 41-fight veteran Yusuke Yachi as part of the festivities and started the fireworks early with a quick-fire TKO.

After a brief exchange, Sakuraba threw a kick that Yachi caught. As Yachi continued to hold his leg, thew newcomer unleashed a left hand that sent Yachi crashing to the canvas. ‘Saku Jr.’ swarmed his opponent, landing a series of solid ground-and-pound strikes before the referee saw fit to step in and call for the stoppage less than half a minute into the scrap.

Having only competed in grappling tournaments until now, ‘Saku Jr.’ walked into the bout as a +220 underdog against the far more experienced Yachi.

He is now 1-0 in his professional MMA career, snapping Yachi’s four-fight win streak under the RIZIN banner.

Check Out Highlights from Taisei Sakuraba’s impressive debut at RIZIN: Decade

Taisei Sakuraba wins his MMA debut in 26 seconds!!

pic.twitter.com/4HvQSAz6jB — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 31, 2024

There's going to be some talk of the quick stoppage, but that isn't on Taisei Sakuraba. THAT is how you make your debut against a 40+ fight veteran. Mere seconds. The legacy continues! #RIZIN_Decade (footage courtesy of RIZIN FF/RIZIN.tv) pic.twitter.com/bQyAc6pTnj — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) December 31, 2024