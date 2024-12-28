Drake stuns MMA fans with surprise pick for favorite fighter ever: ‘He’s just crazy through and through’

Canadian rapper and musician, Drake appears to have sent a section of mixed martial arts fans into raptures on social media this week, with the avid fan picking UFC alum, Nate Diaz as his favorite fighter to ever compete — claiming the Stockton native is just as “crazy” as they come.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has been out of action in the Octagon since 2022, most recently headlining UFC 279 in a come-from-behind guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in an impromptu pairing.

Making a brief return to combat sports earlier this year, Diaz took on fellow promotional alum, Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their symbolic BMF title fight back in 2019, turning in a controversial decision win in their professional boxing clash.

Drake picks UFC veteran Nate Diaz as his favorite fighter in MMA

And sharing his thoughts on the polarizing veteran star, Diaz, the above-mentioned Canadian rap star, Drake claimed The Ultimate Fighter victor was his favorite fighter ever.

“I’m gonna answer this question strictly based on just somebody who, to me, is the most thorough,” Drake told Adin Ross. “Like, you just can’t get more thorough than this guy,” Drake said. “I respect people that you are where you’re from, and nothing else will change you – money, the wins, nothing. So, to me, it’s Nate. That’s my favorite fighter because Nate is just crazy through and through.”

Namedropping another UFC megastar in the same video, Drake claimed former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor came in as a close second behind his two-fight rival, Diaz in his pick of favorite fighters.

“Obviously, of course, I have other favorite fighters,” Drake explained. “You know, like, I love Conor (McGregor) with all my heart. That’s my guy.”