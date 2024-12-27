Muhammad Mokaev named the most disappointing fighter of 2024 by MMA insider

Following his topsy-turvy year in combat sports, Muhammad Mokaev has been branded as a surefire candidate for the unwanted accolade at the most Disappointing Fighter of 2024 by a renowned mixed martial arts reporter, who claimed the UFC alum must take some responsibility of his current conundrum.

Mokaev, an unbeaten flyweight talent, made an unceremonious exit from the UFC back in July after completing his contractual obligations in a close, unanimous decision win over incoming headliner, Manel Kape in Manchester — where he improved to 14-0(1) as a professional fighter.

In the time since, the British flyweight star has returned to former stomping ground, Brave CF — and despite missing out on a fight with Luthando Brito, Mokaev would launch a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over Joevincent So in a short-notice pairing.

Muhammad Mokaev branded Most Disappointing Fighter of 2024

Also dropping another short-notice outing, this time in submission grappling competition against another UFC veteran, Rogerio Bontorin, given his meteoric rise and subsequent litany of issues inside the sport this year, Muhammad Mokaev has been named as the most disappointing combatant to strap on gloves this alum.

“I think you have to put Muhammad Mokaev as the most disappointing fighter, just because he should be fighting for the title, and he’s not,” James Lynch said during a recent video. “He’s in another organization, and I think he’s partially to blame for this. I know the UFC has, sort of, like I said, an idea of who they want in their organization, but, uh, he has to be the most disappointing if you wanted to just stick with fighters in the UFC.”

Clearly more than pleased to resign Mokaev to a multi-fight deal, Brave CF released a press release in the weeks before his second debut with the Bahrain-based promotion, describing him as a “bona fide star”.

“This renewed wave of interest reaffirms Mokaev’s position as a bona fide star in the Flyweight division. Beyond his undefeated record, Mokaev’s appeal lies in his magnetic personality, confidence, technical exuberance, and knack for staying in the spotlight. His ability to generate significant fan and media interest, speaks volumes about his position in the picture of the Flyweight division globally.”