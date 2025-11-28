Will UFC 325 Mark the End of Alexander Volkanovski’s Career? Coach Explains

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Diego Lopes for a second time when UFC 325 takes place on January 31, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. The announcement came on November 27, just hours before the Australian champion’s head coach Joe Lopez spoke about what the fight means for his fighter’s future in the sport.​

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Rematch

The immediate rematch raised eyebrows across the MMA community. Volkanovski defeated Lopes by unanimous decision at UFC 314 in April, claiming back the featherweight title that had been vacated by Ilia Topuria. The judges scored the bout 49-46, 49-46, and 49-45 in favor of Volkanovski, marking a clear win that left little room for debate. Given that decisive victory, many expected Volkanovski to face one of the division’s undefeated contenders next. Movsar Evloev, who holds a 19-0 record, and Lerone Murphy, also undefeated, had earned recognition as the likely next challengers. Lopes was ranked number 2 in the division and Evloev was number 1, yet the UFC chose to run back the already-settled matchup.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil (L) fights Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Lopez explained the circumstances that led to the rematch booking. The coach revealed that Volkanovski was initially set to headline a December card, likely against one of the undefeated contenders. Plans shifted when Lopes earned a spectacular knockout victory over Jean Silva at Noche UFC in September, prompting the UFC to adjust its timeline.

According to Lopez, the promotion presented the Lopes rematch about a week or two after that Silva fight. While the matchup surprised many observers, the coach acknowledged that the UFC makes these decisions, and the team moved forward accordingly.

Is Alexander Volkanovski planning to retire at UFC 325?

When asked whether this fight could serve as Volkanovski’s final bout, Lopez offered candid thoughts. Speaking to Submission Radio on November 28, Lopez explained his perspective on his fighter’s career path:

“I would’ve been happy if Alex’s last fight was in Miami and he got it back. At the end of the day, it’s up to Alex to make that decision. He wants to go again, and if he wants to go, I’ll be here and back him up. I’d be happy if he ended at this one, especially on a win. The only thing we’ve ever spoken about is maybe fighting for a BMF belt against a Max or a Dustin or one of the guys from his era – not a young gun – and just have a fun fight. Not for a belt, something special, a special fight.”

Lopez indicated that if Volkanovski secures a victory in Sydney, the team has discussed the possibility of pursuing a special exhibition-style bout against one of his era’s top fighters. A matchup with Max Holloway or Dustin Poirier under the BMF banner framework was mentioned as something Volkanovski might pursue, though such a fight would carry different stakes than a title defense.

Volkanovski has contemplated retirement before. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in February, the Australian described wrestling with the question of how much longer he wanted to continue competing at an elite level. He acknowledged that even when winning fights, thoughts of retirement crossed his mind. At the time, Volkanovski noted he had probably a few more years left in the tank but wanted to be selective about those fights. He stated he could potentially manage another title defense or two, or perhaps one significant bout following a defense, before stepping away.

The Sydney card holds particular significance. It marks Volkanovski’s first title defense in his second reign as champion, and the fight takes place in his home country following an unsuccessful lightweight title bid against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in February 2023. However, Lopez acknowledged that fighting at home presents complications for the training camp. The coach explained that distractions increase when located in Australia because more people want access and attention, which can pull focus away from the singular objective of preparing for the bout.

As for what comes next, the answer appears to hinge on how this fight unfolds. If Volkanovski wins convincingly, retirement discussions could intensify. If he decides to continue, a special bout against someone like Holloway or Poirier holds genuine appeal within the fighter’s camp. What seems certain is that the path forward remains in Volkanovski’s hands, with Lopez backing whatever choice his fighter makes regarding the remainder of his career.