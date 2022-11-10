Will Jake Paul Enter UFC Soon?

Global superstar, social media influencer, boxer, actor, rapper, and wrestler Jake Paul recently teased making his professional debut in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) arena, more specifically, getting into the sport of UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship), but just how likely is it that he will enter the octagon?

If you believe the stories, there’s a good chance that Jake Paul will soon announce that he will step into the octagon and enter the world of professional MMA for the UFC. He successfully made the transition from the boxing ring to the wrestling ring, and he seems to easily be able to adapt to anything that life throws at home, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise for many of his fans if he does become an MMA fighter at UFC.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul (brother of Logan Paul) is an American social media influencer who became famous for his comedic style blogging videos on the online video sharing and social media platform YouTube. He also has a huge following on several other social media platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. The 25-year-old was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in January 1997, and since 2013, he has dabbled in acting, professional boxing, WWE wrestling, and rapping, plus it also now looks like he is about to become an MMA/UFC fighter with an announcement supposedly imminent.

He has more than 20,000,000 subscribers across multiple platforms, and his videos have been viewed more than 7 billion times. Nicknamed ‘The Problem Child,’ he has had four cruiserweight boxing bouts, winning all six fights, four of which were by KO. In 2021, he won the ‘Knockout of the Year’ award at the ESPN Ringside Awards for his knockout of Tyron Woodley. Also in the same year, he also received the ‘Breakout Boxer of the Year’ award by Sports Illustrated, and at the Teen Choice Awards in 2017, he won the Choice YouTuber and the Choice Music Web Star awards.

Who could Jake Paul fight at UFC?

A total of three names have already been put forward, and if the rumours turn out to be true and Jake Paul does become part of the UFC, he could end up going against Isiah Ocasio-Pantoja (aka Faze Sensei) in his first fight. Before he fights any of the major stars from the sport, he will more than likely fight Youtube stars in exhibition matches. It shouldn’t be too long before either Paul or one of his entourage announces his official UFC plans.

Is it possible to wager on any upcoming UFC fights?

Yes. You can now wager on upcoming UFC fights at several fully licensed online sports betting sites, such as Unibet. For example, if you were to visit this trusted site today looking for the latest UFC odds, you would find markets for several upcoming UFC fights in November. There are currently 12 fights scheduled for November 5th, and a further 14 fights scheduled for November 13th.

What kind of odds are currently being offered?

It all depends on which fight you wish to place a wager on. For example, if you were to place a wager on the Jake Hadley-Carlos Candelario right for November 5th, you would see that Hadley is the current odds-on favourite to win at -278 in American/Moneyline odds. In UK fraction odds, this equates to 7/20, and in European decimal odds, it equates to 1.36. In comparison, Candelario is currently priced at 215 (which is 43/20, or 3.15). If Jake Paul does become a pro UFC contender, you will also soon be able to find betting markets for his fights, too.

How likely is it that Jake Paul will enter UFC?

Paul himself has already publicly stated that he will be making an announcement soon, referring to MMA. He has also said that it is something that he definitely wants to get involved with.