UFC Eyes $1B Netflix Deal Amid ESPN Rift – Is Netflix the Future of Combat Sports Streaming?

Is the UFC heading to Netflix? The UFC is reportedly on the verge of a significant change in its broadcasting partnership, potentially leaving ESPN+ behind due to persistent streaming issues. The current deal, which began in 2019, has been marred by technical failures, including lag, connection drops, and poor video quality during major events like the recent Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight. This has led to widespread criticism from both fans and fighters, who have taken to social media to express their frustration

UFC to Netflix

ESPN’s shift in priorities, focusing more on basketball and dropping Major League Baseball coverage in 2026, has further strained the relationship with the UFC. Meanwhile, the UFC is seeking a more reliable and lucrative deal, with Dana White aiming for a media rights agreement worth over a billion dollars annually, more than double what ESPN currently pays.

Netflix has emerged as a leading contender for the UFC’s broadcasting rights, following its successful entry into live sports with events like the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight and the NFL’s Christmas Day games. Although Netflix’s foray into combat sports was initially marred by technical issues, the company views these experiences as learning opportunities.

The potential partnership would not only bring UFC content to a vast streaming audience but could also reshape the future of combat sports streaming. The UFC is exploring alternatives such as Amazon and YouTube, but Netflix’s recent deal with WWE Raw, which shares a corporate umbrella with the UFC, makes it a strong candidate.

A deal with Netflix could also see the UFC moving away from its traditional pay-per-view model, potentially adopting a monthly subscription framework within the Netflix platform. This would be a significant shift for the UFC, aligning with Netflix’s ambitions to expand its presence in live sports.

As the UFC’s current deal with ESPN nears its end, the promotion is aggressively pursuing a new partnership that will provide both financial growth and technical reliability. With major players like Amazon and YouTube also in the mix, the future of UFC broadcasting is set to be a major story in the sports world.