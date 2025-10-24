Why Mackenzie Dern’s Downfall Might Be Falling in Love With Her Hands – According to UFC Great

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has raised concerns about Mackenzie Dern’s recent tendency to prioritize striking over her elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu credentials as she prepares for her vacant strawweight title fight against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

“Mighty Mouse” Johnson, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, argues that Dern’s downfall may stem from falling in love with her hands rather than leveraging the grappling dominance that built her reputation.

Mackenzie Dern’s Title Challenge Under Scrutiny: UFC Legend Questions Striking Strategy

Dern holds a rematch opportunity against Jandiroba after defeating her via unanimous decision at UFC 256 in December 2020. However, the path to this title shot has been marked by inconsistency. The 32-year-old carries a 15-5 overall record and has alternated between wins and losses across several recent fights, including knockout defeats to Jessica Andrade and a decision loss to Amanda Lemos.

The Andrade loss at UFC 295 proved particularly revealing about Dern’s striking vulnerabilities. She suffered her first knockout defeat after being knocked down four times in the second round, exposing defensive flaws that have persisted since her UFC debut. Analysts noted her high chin, off-balanced footwork, and lunging punches as recurring issues that elite strikers have exploited. Following the loss, Dern acknowledged getting caught in an emotional fight and vowed to control her emotions better.

Her February 2024 bout against Lemos at UFC 298 further illustrated these concerns. Despite landing in bottom position multiple times and demonstrating her world-class guard work, Dern absorbed significant damage on the feet. Lemos kicked apart her lead leg and landed devastating punches that nearly finished the fight in the second round. While Dern showed remarkable toughness and rallied to win the third round with her grappling, she lost a unanimous decision.

Demetrious Johnson explained:

“This is a rematch where Mackenzie Dern won the first fight. Both have Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belts. Mackenzie needs to get back to using her BJJ and take the fight to the middle of the octagon, not against the cage. She’s got to cook her opponent—work her limbs, pass guard to expose the back, and not fall in love with her hands on the feet.”

Johnson emphasized in his analysis that Dern needs to return to her roots and focus on taking the fight to the middle of the octagon. He stressed that she must work her opponent’s limbs, pass guard to expose the back, and resist the temptation to engage in striking exchanges. This assessment aligns with observations from multiple analysts who have noted that Dern’s striking has improved marginally despite years of work, while her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu remains world-class.​

Dern’s grappling credentials are exceptional. She is a former ADCC and IBJJF world champion who won titles at every belt level and defeated legendary grappler Gabi Garcia. In MMA, she holds a 53 percent submission success rate and has recorded seven submission victories in the UFC, including the first female leg-lock finish in promotional history. Her ability to pull guard aggressively and attack from bottom position has produced highlight-reel moments, including sweeps and submission attempts that forced opponents into dangerous positions.​

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Mackenzie Dern punches Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in their women’s strawweight bout during the UFC 256 event at UFC APEX on December 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dern herself has acknowledged this tendency to accept takedowns too readily, explaining that her comfort on her back sometimes becomes a liability in MMA where ground control time, referee stand-ups, and shorter rounds make being on bottom less advantageous than in pure grappling. Against Jandiroba, a fellow black belt who averages 4.57 takedowns per 15 minutes with a 50 percent success rate and 14 career submission victories, this approach could prove costly.​

For the UFC 321 rematch, both fighters have evolved considerably since their 2020 encounter, which was contested almost entirely on the feet. Jandiroba has compiled a five-fight winning streak and earned her reputation as the female Demian Maia through her methodical grappling approach. Dern enters having packed on additional muscle and focused on improving her durability for the five-round championship distance.​

A victory would make Dern the first woman to hold both an ADCC title and a UFC championship, joining an exclusive club that includes only three men, with Fabricio Werdum being the only person to capture IBJJF, World Pro, ADCC, and UFC gold. Dern noted the poetic timing of fighting for the UFC title in Abu Dhabi exactly 10 years after winning her first world title in the same city.​