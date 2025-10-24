Standing or Grappling – Mackenzie Dern is Ready for Wherever Her UFC 321 Title Match Goes

Whether it’s on the feet or the mat, Mackenzie Dern is confident she’ll get the job done at UFC 321.

Dern steps into the co-main event spotlight this Saturday night against Brazilian standout Virna Jandiroba, with the winner leaving as the new strawweight world champion.

Being a former ADCC and IBJJF world champion, many expect Dern to flex her ground game against the well-rounded Jandiroba.

Speaking with members of the press during Wednesday’s UFC 321 media day, Dern acknowledged that while the fight may very well hit the canvas at some point, she’s more than comfortable slinging leather.

“I definitely think this fight will go to the ground at some point, but I think the fans are going to see a very complete MMA fight — striking, grappling, cage work, everything,” Dern said. “This time it’s five rounds, so it’s about being smart, technical, and making sure you have intensity for all 25 minutes.”



Dern already holds a victory over Jandiroba, defeating ‘Carcara’ via unanimous decision in December 2020. That fight was contested entirely on the feet — something we don’t anticipate will be the case in their rematch.

Mackenzie Dern preaches the power of adversity

Dern’s road to UFC 321 has been a long and winding one with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Overall, she is a respectable 10-5 inside the Octagon, though she’s a mere 4-4 in her last eight, including back-to-back losses against Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos between 2023 and 2024.

Since then, she’s bounced back with a pair of much-needed wins, but Dern believes that the adversity she’s faced throughout her UFC career will prove beneficial come fight night.