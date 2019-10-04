Who’s Next For Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Spread the word!













After securing yet another massive victory, Khabib Nurmagomedov has cemented himself as arguably the most dominant fighter in the UFC, as he continues to make light work of any challengers for his current lightweight crown.

The Russian maintained his unbeaten record and retained his 155lbs belt for the second time with an impressive third-round submission triumph over fan-favourite Dustin Poirier early in September in Abu Dhabi.

He claimed the undisputed title with a routine points victory over Al Iaquinta in April last year before making bitter rival Conor McGregor tap out in his maiden title defense last October, then followed it up with that most recent success over ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

So, what’s next for the undefeated lightweight kingpin? Here are several options for the dominant grappler in the coming months.

Tony Ferguson

We start with the match-up that every MMA fan wants to see and one that has failed to come to fruition on several occasions, much to the complete frustration of those involved in the sport. A long-awaited and much-desired scrap with Tony Ferguson makes the most sense of any potential next bout for the reigning and defending lightweight titleholder, with a clear path towards it now marked out.

If this huge showdown does eventually happen, Khabib would enter proceedings as the odds-on -205.00 frontrunner for yet another admirable career win. Let’s hope the MMA gods finally let this one happen!

Conor McGregor

How about a rematch of the biggest grossing fight in UFC history? It would be a mammoth event for sure, especially considering the ongoing rivalry and the chaos that followed Khabib’s win in the first meeting in Las Vegas. The lightweight title defense bout garnered much controversy, breaking the record for pay-per-view MMA events.

If a huge McGregor vs Nurmagomedov UFC rematch were to happen at some stage down the line then it would be the Russian victor from their initial encounter that would climb into the cage as the odds-on -350.00 favorite for a second successive triumph.

But ‘the Notorious’ is seen as a dangerous +250.00 underdog to avenge that last setback in the octagon in any second scuffle. If their first was the biggest selling in the organization’s history, the return bout would likely shatter those records, so it’s one that could happen but maybe further down the line.

Nate Diaz

Here’s a fight that would send fans into a frenzy for sure! Nate Diaz is a huge fan favorite and if he can overcome fellow American Jorge Masvidal in their November 2nd battle in New York City there could be a Khabib clash on the horizon afterwards.

The reigning lightweight champion would be the -600.00 favorite to come out on top, but Diaz is a strong grappler and could be a strong contender to dethrone the Russian.

Diaz would be the +350.00 outsider to cause a surprise in what would be a mammoth fight in the UFC. The legendary Georges St Pierre is another name that has been mentioned by the champion’s team recently but the most logical bout to make is still against Ferguson. Watch this space!

