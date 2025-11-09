UFC Vegas 111: Who Next For Bonus Winner Gabriel Bonfim?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 111 ranked welterweight Gabriel Bonfim faced off with UFC veteran Randy Brown. Before the event many believed it would be another drab UFC Apex card but even before reaching the main event the card had caught fire. With only four decisions in the first eleven bouts and a great mix of KOs and submissions it was set up for a statement at the top of the bill.

Gabriel Bonfim vs Who?

Earlier in the night older brother Ismael Bonfim tasted defeat in brutal fashion to Chris Padilla after missing weight. However, the welterweight Bonfim did not let it affect him, in his first UFC main event he showed up in a big way. In the second round Bonfim landed a brutal clinch knee on Brown dropping him heavy, referee Mark Smith immediately jumped in much to the disappointment of Brown. Online many fans have debated the stoppage but it’s not a huge error by the referee particularly in comparison to recent blunders at UFC events.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 08: Randy Brown of Jamaica protests after the stoppage of his welterweight fight against Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Post fight Bonfim called for a huge name in Colby Covington. Now Covington has been incredibly inactive and notoriously sits on his ranking awaiting opportunities above him. Last year he suffered a TKO loss via a bad cut to rising contender Joaquin Buckley. The American has only made one appearance a year since 2020 and undoubtedly the UFC will save him for the White House card if he is still within the organisation. Therefore it could well be worth looking in a different direction.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: Colby Covington reacts after a TKO loss against Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Looking above Bonfim in the rankings a lot of matchups are already in place however there are a few without opponents. Aforementioned Buckley is without an opponent and is licking his wounds after a gruelling defeat to elite former champion Kamaru Usman back in June. Buckley was on an excellent streak before running into the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’. Bonfim offers a great bounce back opponent and Buckley himself is the right next step for the ascending Brazilian.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 14: (R-L) Joaquin Buckley punches Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Bonfim was pictured post fight with a boot on his right leg so could well be sidelined for some time. Another welterweight that could be out of the cage for a while is Geoff Neal. Neal suffered a violent KO loss in August to popular star Carlos Prates. Given the brutality of the knockout schedules could align for both Bonfim and Neal potentially in spring next year. A time when the UFC tend to venture down to Brazil for a fight night and this could easily headline.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: Geoff Neal poses on the scale during the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-in at Radius Chicago on August 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Who do you wish to see face Gabriel Bonfim next?