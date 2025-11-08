Chris Padilla Floors Ismael Bonfim with Vicious Second-Round Knockout – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Chris Padilla kept his undefeated run inside the Octagon intact at UFC Vegas 111, handily defeating Ismael Bonfim.

Padilla controlled a majority of the opening round, attacking Bonfim’s lead leg and pressing the Brazilian against the fence.

The relentless pressure from Padilla started to wear on Bonfim, who showed signs of slowing halfway through the second stanza. With a minute to go in the round, Padilla got Bonfim on the mat and unleashed a series of brutal ground strikes, forcing referee Chris Tognoni to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Chris Padilla def. Ismael Bonfim via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:30 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Ismael Bonfim vs. Chris Padilla at UFC Vegas 111:

CHRIS PADILLA REMAINS UNDEFEATED IN THE UFC 👏 #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/25osc2uLz8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 9, 2025

TACO SERVING UP THE FINISH! 🌮



Chris Padilla ends it in round two! #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/h4PJCnoxXA — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) November 9, 2025