Gabriel Bonfim Floors ‘Rude Boy’ with Savage Knee Knockout – UFC Vegas 111 Highlights

Gabriel Bonfim added another highlight-reel finish to his resume, defeating Randy Brown in the second round of their UFC Vegas 111 headliner.

Bonfim came out spamming leg kicks in the opening round, landing 19 of them while steadily controlling the first five minutes of the fight.

Looking to get his offense going in the second, Brown came out swinging, but ended up eating a nasty knee up the middle from Bonfim that sent ‘Rude Boy’ crashing to the canvas. As Bonfim moved in to land a follow-up strike, referee Mark Smith quickly stepped in, calling for the stoppage.

Brown immediately protested the stoppage, believing he was okay to continue. However, instant replay appeared to show that Brown’s lights were out after eating the knee, but he regained consciousness after hitting the mat.

Regardless, the fight was called off, and Bonfim was rewarded with his sixth career win under the UFC banner.

Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim def. Randy Brown via KO (knee) at 1:40 of Round 2.

