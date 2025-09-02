Watch: Colby Covington Beats Up Influencer Who Fights Followers on the Street

Colby Covington is never one to shy away from putting an influencer in their place.

Despite a string of losses inside the Octagon, Covington remains one of the UFC’s most polarizing figures. And while it’s been a minute since he’s competed on MMA’s biggest stage, that hasn’t stopped him from beating the sh*t out of some loudmouths on social media.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Covington spent some time sparring with Chrogman, a social media star best known for fighting his followers in random street fights. However, Chrogman bit off a little more than he could chew when he showed up to the UFC PI determined to challenge the former interim welterweight champion.

Covington not only accepted the offer, but he even agreed to give Chrogman $30,000 if he could get the better of him inside the Octagon.

Needless to say, things did not go the streamer’s way.

Colby Covington commends Chrogman for stepping inside the cage with him

Covington offered Chrogman a second chance at the prize money if he could last a minute on the mats with him without getting submitted. That went exactly as you’d expect, with the influencer tapping out not once, but twice.

Still, Covington was willing to give credit where credit was due.