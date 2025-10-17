Two Fights Left, Kamaru Usman Aims for Two-Division Gold

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman has laid out an ambitious two-fight plan for his final run in mixed martial arts.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is a true legend in the sport of MMA. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, and that includes being one of the greatest UFC welterweight champions of all time. Following a three-fight skid recently, he also got back in the win column with a nice victory over Joaquin Buckley.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like Kamaru Usman has a chance to go on one more push for a title shot. Of course, given where he’s at in his career, he probably doesn’t have a whole lot of time left on the clock – and it seems as if the man himself is well aware of that.

In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ made his intentions known – and it certainly looks like he’s going to be pursuing some pretty lofty goals.

Kamaru Usman has just two UFC fights left in his "dream scenario"



"Next fight, win the welterweight title. Vacate. Win the middleweight title. Retire. You can't top that." 👀



🎥 @USMAN84kg pic.twitter.com/8L9xWh8Bvt — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 15, 2025

“In this part of my career, the dream scenario is next fight, win the welterweight title. Vacate. Win the middleweight title, retire. Yeah. Just boom boom, one two, and then we’re done. You can’t top that. It’s like, what else do I wanna do?”

Usman has already cemented himself as one of the best welterweights to ever do it and that much goes without saying. If he’s able to claim another world title before riding off into the sunset, there’s definitely an argument to be made that he would enter the ‘GOAT’ conversation – or, at the very least, be on the fringes of it.

Either way, we should appreciate the time we have left with him as a competitive fighter, especially given some of the exciting fight options that are out there.