Eddie Hall calls out Mariusz Pudzianowski for World’s Strongest Man clash after insane 2v1 knockout win

After destroying his opponents in an insane 2v1 MMA fight, former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall is looking for something a little more traditional.

Making his mixed martial arts debut under the World Freak Fight League banner in Blackburn, England, Hall, absolutely obliterated social media influencers The Neffati Brothers. In the now-viral clip, Hall power-bombed one of the brothers before KO’ing him with a vicious right hand—all while fending off the other one.

After getting a taste for MMA, the 36-year-old strongman would love to throw hands with another former World’s Strongest Man, Mariusz Pudzianowski.

“I think someone like Mariusz Pudzianowski, he’s got 20 years experience in the game,” Hall said in a post-fight interview. “He’s still a big guy, still very strong and he is a hard bastard, there’s no denying that Mariusz Pudzianowski is very hard. I think the fans want to see a ‘World’s Strongest Man’ vs ‘World’s Strongest Man’, so there we go. If someone can bring the right deal to the table I know Mariusz is game, he’s always in my inbox sending me fighting emojis, so maybe this is it” (h/t MMA Fighting).

Pudzianowski is down for an MMA showdown with Eddie Hall

Hailing from Biała Rawska, Poland, Mariusz Pudzianowski is significantly more experienced inside the cage than Hall, having earned a 17-9 overall record while competing for KSW.

In a 2022 interview with the Daily Star Sport, Pudzianowski showed little interest in stepping inside the squared circle, but would happily accept a clash with either Hall or ex-Arnold Classic winner Thor Bjornsson in MMA.

“I’m not considering moving to boxing,” Pudzianowski said. “I have already focused on MMA and there will be no new challenge for me. MMA is probably the last challenge for me. But of course, with anyone – with Eddie or Bjornsson, I would enter the cage on the principles of MMA!”

In 2022, Eddie Hall first dipped his toe into the world of combat sports via a boxing match with Thor Bjornsson, best known by Game of Thrones fans as The Mountain. He lost the bout via unanimous decision after six rounds.