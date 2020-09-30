With former UFC world champions, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s decision to pursue a charity MMA fight on December 12 in Dublin, Ireland – the promotion has now reportedly offered the two a fight, according to head-honcho, Dana White.

Involved in somewhat of a public rift with White, former two-weight world champion, McGregor leaked a series of DMs between himself and the UFC president, detailing his intentions to secure multiple fights this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including an August headliner in Dublin opposite veteran TUF 1 victor, Diego Sanchez.

With Poirier also involved in some public woes with the promotion in relation to a contract dispute ahead of a proposed UFC 254 co-headliner opposite fellow former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson – McGregor issued a callout to Poirier, offering his charity, The Good Fight Foundation half a million, as well as a charity MMA clash on December 12th at the Point Depot in Dublin.

The Crumlin native further claimed the event wouldn’t be promoted by the UFC, despite the pair still holding contracts with the organization.

Speaking with reporter Robbie Fox from Spinnin’ Backfist, White commented on the plans for the charity event, and insisted that the promotion were waiting to hear back from McGregor and Poirier in relation to recent bout agreements sent to the lightweight duo.

“(Conor) called out (Dustin) Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity,” White said. “So we offered them both a fight. We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

If it’s a fight @TheNotoriousMMA wants, it seems to be a fight he’ll get.@DanaWhite tells @RobbieBarstool that an offer has officially been made to Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier (@DustinPoirier) for a fight inside the UFC. They are currently waiting to hear back. pic.twitter.com/cOXKZ8FAPu — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 30, 2020

Former lightweight and featherweight best, McGregor initially met with Lafayette boxing ace, Poirier at UFC 178 in September of 2014 during their respective stints at 145-pounds – with the former scoring a first-round knockout win, after a heated build-up pre-fight.

With the promotion forced to host events to closed gates, McGregor has been limited to just one Octagon appearance this year – instead of a proposed three outings. In January at UFC 246 – the Straight Blast Gym Ireland staple met with future Hall of Fame inductee, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – landing a forty-second knockout after a head kick and subsequent strikes.

For Poirier, the American Top Team mainstay clashed with Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker at UFC Fight Night Vegas 4 in June, landing a unanimous decision win over five-rounds in an instant division classic.

Taking to his official Twitter some time after White’s above-noted comments, Poirier simply penned, “I Accept” in relation to the proposed matching.

I Accept — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 30, 2020