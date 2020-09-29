Conor McGregor has taken issue with former two-weight UFC champion and the now retired Daniel Cormier.

McGregor recently revealed his DMs with UFC president Dana White showing that he was willing to fight anyone earlier this year — Diego Sanchez included.

Cormier, however, pondered whether he was truly willing to fight anyone and while speaking with Ariel Helwani, questioned why McGregor didn’t step in as a replacement once Khabib Nurmagomedov was unable to compete against Tony Ferguson earlier this year.

That led to a response from McGregor.

“I asked for May you fat fool, what you saying? I fought in January and tried to go again but was purposely held back to be an alternate for a July fight. Wait 7 whole f*cking months and “maybe” I’d get to fight? Are you stupid? What are you saying mate? I asked for May vs ANYONE!

“I asked for all these fights on February the 13th!! Corona didn’t exist. May/Anyone! August,Dublin/Diego(Just fought that night) End Of year/rematch. 4 fights/1 year. I was held back to wait it out to be an alternate for a fight many months away. There’s no other way to see this.”

McGregor then explained and defended his choice of wanting to fight Sanchez.

“For Dublin card. Baldy wanted rematch for end of year so I set a 3 fight run. May against anyone! Justin was named here, it could’ve been superman. Then Diego for hometown return. Then rematch end of year! Would’ve given me 4 fights in a year. Imagine the absolute sharpness then!”

“This is where the confusion is. Or where the usual gicksplashers in this business try go to. Diego fought and won that night in February when Im giving multiple dates to them for me to fight. 4 fights in one year and you think Diego in Dublin coming off a win isnt a nice slot in?”

Frustrated at not being able to fight, the Irishman then responded to a tweet from Dustin Poirier by challenging him to a charity mixed martial arts fight.

“Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight? Zero to do with the ufc. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on ppv or work a tv deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity “exhibition”

“December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!”

Poirier promptly accepted.

“I’m in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this @TheGoodFightFDN”

It should be interesting to see if this leads to any developments.

What do you make of McGregor’s tweets?