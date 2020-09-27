Earlier this week Conor McGregor shocked the world by revealing he had asked UFC president Dana White to match him up against Diego ‘The Nightmare’ Sanchez. The Irishman released a series of tweets that explained why he had retired from the sport earlier this year and exposed the fact he was trying to fight Sanchez in Dublin.

Sanchez originally brought up a potential fight with McGregor when discussing what he wants to achieve before calling it a career. The TUF 1 winner said his goal was to have “legend fights” before name dropping McGregor and the soon to return Nick Diaz.

McGregor took to social media to accept Sanchez’s invitation to fight and reveal he had in fact been trying to make the bout earlier this year before walking away from the sport.

“To Diego Sanchez… I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid. Good luck this weekend!”

Sanchez went on to lose a lopsided decision at UFC 253 but that hasn’t put ‘Notorious’ off fighting ‘The Nightmare’.

“I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez,” McGregor wrote. “A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick. Things must change!”

McGregor hasn’t fought since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. The Irishman needed just 40 seconds to score a KO victory over the MMA veteran. He is set to face Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match later this year or in early 2021.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Diego Sanchez?