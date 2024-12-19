When Paige VanZant’s Airport Mix-Up Lead to Embarrassing Sex Tape Reveal

In a hilariously awkward turn of events, former UFC star Paige VanZant inadvertently revealed the existence of a sex tape during an airport identity mix-up.

Paige VanZant’s Sex Tape?

Paige VanZant took her story to X, explaining that she was en route to Texas when airline staff questioned her identity. The booking was made under her professional name, VanZant, rather than her legally married name, Paige Vanderford. To resolve the confusion, the bare-knuckle boxer and AEW wrestler decided to prove her identity by googling herself in front of the staff.

The plan backfired spectacularly when the first search result displayed was an article referencing a sex tape she made with her husband, Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford.

“Let’s just say I won’t be googling myself in public anytime soon,” VanZant joked on social media, sharing her mortification.

So, my flight to Texas got booked under, Vanzant, which I still go by professionally, But my legal last name is my husbands @austinv170mma …. So to prove who I am I googled myself. First article they see “Paige Vanzant and Husband make sex tape”….. F-U reporters 🤣 — Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) March 16, 2022

Earlier this year, during an Instagram Q&A, VanZant had confirmed the existence of the tape, stating, “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.” The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, seems content keeping the tape private, though VanZant has capitalized on her allure through a subscription-based platform featuring risqué content.

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant’s career has taken several twists and turns since her UFC debut at age 20. After amassing a 5-4 record in the promotion, she transitioned to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, professional wrestling with AEW, and even Dana White’s Power Slap league. While she’s hinted at a potential return to the cage, she admits fighting has become more of a “part-time hobby.”

Despite setbacks in combat sports, VanZant has found financial success outside the ring. Her modeling and subscription-based content reportedly earned her more than her fighting career ever did. As for whether the infamous tape will ever see the light of day, fans will just have to keep wondering, though VanZant’s latest airport anecdote proves that sometimes, the internet has a sense of humor.