Combat Queens Unleashed – Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke Dominate in Dangerous UFC and Wrestling Photoshoot

In a bold collaboration, four women from the worlds of UFC, wrestling, and fitness modeling have come together for a photoshoot. Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, Lacey Evans, and Dana Brooke, each known for their personas and athletic build, have teamed up for what’s being dubbed “The Most Dangerous Collab Ever.”

Combat Queens Unleashed

“THE MOST DANGEROUS COLLAB EVER!”

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is no stranger to pushing boundaries. The former UFC star, who competed in the strawweight and flyweight divisions, has seamlessly transitioned into bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC, professional wrestling with AEW, and even slap fighting. VanZant’s modeling career has flourished, making her a prominent content creator with a massive social media following.

Hannah Goldy

Hannah Goldy is best known for her time in the UFC’s flyweight division and her boxing and Muay Thai background. With over 200,000 Instagram followers, Goldy has embraced opportunities beyond MMA, such as a growing presence in lifestyle, athletic, and modeling content.

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran turned professional wrestler, brought pin-up glamor to the WWE during her tenure. Following her departure from WWE in 2023, she continues to explore new ventures that highlight her diverse skill set.

Dana Brook

Dana Brook rounds out the group with her extensive athletic background. From gymnastics and bodybuilding to wrestling, Brooke has proven herself as a competitor. During her WWE career, Brooke blended fitness modeling with professional wrestling.

The collaboration, which has been teased with the tagline “The Most Dangerous Collab Ever,” praises the meeting of athleticism and empowerment. Fans of VanZant, Goldy, Evans, and Brooke are buzzing with excitement over this collaboration. While details about the full project remain under wraps, the preview has already cemented its place among their followers.